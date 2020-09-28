UNIABUJA promotes 10 professors

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of associate professor.

A statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr.Habib Yakoob, said the elevation took effect from 2018 and 2019, following the receipt of favourable external assessment reports of their publications.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who said the promotion was a testimony to their hard work and dedication to scholarship, urged the staff to engage more in quality research and teaching for the betterment of the university and national development.

According to him, there would be more promotion of academic and non-teaching staff at the next council meeting, which would soon hold to address some issues concerning members of staff who had applied for promotion, and also to resolve all matters concerning interviews and position vacancies.

The statement reads in part: “Those newly promoted to the rank of professors include Dr. Wasiu Olugbenga Gabadeen (Educational Management); Dr. Ogbe Adamu Okuwa (Veterinary Medicine); Dr. Idu Edwin Ejoga (Agricultural Extension and Communication); Dr. Pam Z. Chuwang (Field Crops Agronomy); Dr. Binta Ibrahim Zaifada Educational Administration and Planning) and Dr. Eunice Bose Oke (Educational Management.)

Like this: Like Loading...