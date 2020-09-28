News

UNIABUJA promotes 10 professors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of associate professor.

 

A statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr.Habib Yakoob, said the elevation took effect from 2018 and 2019, following the receipt of favourable external assessment reports of their publications.

 

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who said the promotion was a testimony to their hard work and dedication to scholarship, urged the staff to engage more in quality research and teaching for the betterment of the university and national development.

 

According to him, there would be more promotion of academic and non-teaching staff at the next council meeting, which would soon hold to address some issues concerning members of staff who had applied for promotion, and also to resolve all matters concerning interviews and position vacancies.

 

The statement reads in part: “Those newly promoted to the rank of professors include Dr. Wasiu Olugbenga Gabadeen (Educational Management); Dr. Ogbe Adamu Okuwa (Veterinary Medicine); Dr. Idu Edwin Ejoga (Agricultural Extension and Communication); Dr. Pam Z. Chuwang (Field Crops Agronomy); Dr. Binta Ibrahim Zaifada Educational Administration and Planning) and Dr. Eunice Bose Oke (Educational Management.)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Al-Qaeda influence growing in N’West Nigeria, US warns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Al-Qaeda insurgent group is gaining sway in the restive North-Western part of Nigeria, the United States of America has warned. Dagvin Anderson, Commander of the US Special Operations Command, Africa, disclosed this during a briefing, saying the group was also expanding to other parts of West Africa. He said: “We have engaged with Nigeria and […]
News

Ondo LG poll: Police read riot act, deploy 5,000 officials

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

About 5, 000 police personnel would be deployed by the Ondo State Police Command to ensure security of lives and property during the local government election fixed for 22nd August, 2020. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bolaji Salami disclosed this to journalists yesterday during a briefing on the security arrangement for the election […]
News

The Truth About APPG’s Christian Genocide in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The June 2020 launch of a report entitled “Nigeria – Unfolding Genocide?” by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for International Freedom of Religion or Belief in the Parliament of the United Kingdom should be of concern to Nigerians and of course the Federal Government. The report concluded that there is an ongoing genocide against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: