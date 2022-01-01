Education

UniAbuja promotes 118 staff

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 staff comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff.

A statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja by the Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, disclosed that approval for the promotion was given at the 91st Regular meeting of the Council which held towards the end of 2021.

A breakdown of the list shows that  four academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor; 10 others were promoted to the rank of associate professor; 19 staff were promoted to the position of senior lecturer; four staff got elevated  to lecturer 1, while six were promoted to lecturer 11.

The statement reads partly: “Those newly promoted to the rank of professor following the receipt of favourable external assessment report of their publications include Dr. Oluwafemi Rufus Adebisi (Animal Science); Dr.  Isa Mohammed Abdullahi (Public Administration); Dr Jude Nduka Omeje (Veterinary Medicine) and Dr Sulaiman Alabi Yusuf (Linguistics).

Similarly, out of the 75 non-teaching staff in the list, nine were promoted from Senior Assistant Registrar to Principal Assistant Registrar; six were principal executive officers, 15 higher executive officers, and 20 secretarial officers. There were also 15 technologists and 10 staff from the Accounting unit.”

 

