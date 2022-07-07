UniAbuja promotes 44 staff to various ranks

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 44 academic staff to the rank of professor and associate professor. A statement signed by the university’s Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, yesterday in Abuja, explainedthat 22 members of staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 20 to the rank of associate professor, while the council also approved the promotion of two bursary department staff to the rank of deputy bursar. The statement partly reads: “The promotions were considered and approved by Council at its 92nd and 93rd regular meetings, which was held recently.

