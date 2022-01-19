News

UniAbuja set up C’ttee to audit staff employment, promotions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has set up an ad hoc committee to look into the employment and promotion of staff in the university between 2011 and 2021. Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, said it had become necessary to set up the committee following concerns expressed by the council members on the deposition of staff, proper staff mix, actual staff strength and requirements of the various seg-ments of the university at its 91st regular meeting.

According to Mohammed, the ad hoc committee was expected to; “Look at employments and or promotions made by this university from 2011 to 2021, a period of 10 years; sight the original certificates of all claims made by staff in their files, establish whether or not the positions staff were appointed and or promoted to during the period met laid-down requirements and were well deserved; identify where staff were over placed or under placed and make appropriate recommendations for adjustments, where necessary.”

 

Our Reporters

