UNIABUJA VC: Why we established Japanese language, culture centre

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’allah, has said that the establishment of Japanese language and culture institute in the university was primarily aimed at assisting Nigeria emulate Japan’s technology and scientific development. Na’allah made this known yesterday in Abuja at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) First Chair event with the theme; “Post World War II : Reconstruction and Economic Development in Japan – Lessons for Nigeria.” He said: “The University of Abuja has under stood the importance of instilling in our students spirit that will lead them to succeed in life.

You see around the world that such spirit is the Japanese. “This is a nation that has not got so much in resources, but has focused on human resources to make sure that the nation is at the top of the whole world and consistently continues to develop and we think that young Nigerians should learn from this. “So, University of Abuja has established the Japanese language and culture institute and we teach Japanese language along with options to our students and JICA is now working with us closely to make University of Abuja a major centre for Japanese language, education and culture in Nigeria.”

 

