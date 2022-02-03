UNIBEN alumnus to establish Centre for Advanced Research

An alumnus of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Doyle Edeni, has said plans have reach the advanced stage to establish a Centre for Advanced Research in the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Eden, who graduated from the Department of Biochemistry and is the Managing Director, CEO of Blue Seal Energy Group Inc, Helotes, Texas, said this yesterday in Benin City while delivering the Distinguished Alumni Lecture Series of the Faculty of Life Sciences of the University with a theme: “Bridging The Gap Between The Academia And Industry:An Alumnus Perspectives”. He berated lecturers still using outdated textbooks to train students in the modern era and told them to proffer solutions to the power problem in Nigeria among others.

