News

UNIBEN co-opts 150 non-academic staff into teaching cadre

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA Comment(0)

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) yesterday disclosed that it has co-opted no fewer than 150 members of non-academic staff of the university into teaching cadre. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, who stated this during the first anniversary of her assumption of office, said that accreditation of the university’s academic programmes which had earlier been postponed would now be centralised to ease the burden on departments and facilities.

This was as the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State at the National Assembly in Abuja, Hon. Dennis Idahosa yesterday advised the Vice-Chancellor not to run afoul of the law establishing the university. Prof. Salami was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the university on December 2, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Meanwhile Professor Salami said that policies, which appear to constitute a clog in the wheel of the development of the institution, are either been reversed, de-emphasised, abolished or strengthened.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged blasphemy: Soyinka flays atheist’s arrest for 100 days

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has written a letter of solidarity to an atheist, Mubarak Bala, who has been in detention for 100 days without trial for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad. Mubarak was arrested by the police in Kaduna State on April 28, following a petition by a lawyer, Salisu Umar. He was subsequently detained […]
News

Wema Bank partners AIICO on healthcare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wema Bank Plc, through its women proposition, SARA by Wema, has partnered AIICO Insurance Plc and AIICO Multishield HMO to provide better healthcare services for its women.   In line with the SARA by Wema initiative, the partnership seeks to enhance the lifestyle and general well-being of women within the community.   In addition to […]
News

Buhari names railway stations after Osinbajo, Tinubu, Soyinka, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, named railway stations along the Lagos- Ibadan and the Warri/ Ajaokuta/Itakpe corridors after some prominent Nigerians.   Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the stations were named after “deserving citizens” who have contributed to the development and progress of the country.   In a statement issued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: