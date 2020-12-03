UNIBEN co-opts 150 non-academic staff into teaching cadre

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) yesterday disclosed that it has co-opted no fewer than 150 members of non-academic staff of the university into teaching cadre. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, who stated this during the first anniversary of her assumption of office, said that accreditation of the university’s academic programmes which had earlier been postponed would now be centralised to ease the burden on departments and facilities.

This was as the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State at the National Assembly in Abuja, Hon. Dennis Idahosa yesterday advised the Vice-Chancellor not to run afoul of the law establishing the university. Prof. Salami was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the university on December 2, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Meanwhile Professor Salami said that policies, which appear to constitute a clog in the wheel of the development of the institution, are either been reversed, de-emphasised, abolished or strengthened.

Like this: Like Loading...