UNIBEN community, family, mourn passing of retired don

The death has occurred of a retired lecturer and administrator at the University of Benin, Prof. Barnabas Agbonifoh, He passed on September 12, 2021 in Benin City.

The burial, according to a statement, has been slated for Tuesday September 28, 2021 with Service of Songs at All Saints Event Hall, Uniben, Ugbowo Campus by 4pm.

Funeral mass/entertainment by 10 am on Saturday October 2, at his residence, Ughodin Street, Iruekpen, Ekpoma. Interment at his family compound, 2 Ughodin Street, Iruekpen, Ekpoma.

He is survived by wife, Dr (Mrs) Julia Agbonifoh, children, and grandchildren

