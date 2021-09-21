Metro & Crime

UNIBEN community, family, mourn passing of retired don

The death has occurred of a retired lecturer and administrator at the University of Benin, Prof. Barnabas Agbonifoh, He passed on September 12, 2021 in Benin City.

 

The burial, according to a statement, has been slated for Tuesday September 28, 2021 with Service of Songs at All Saints Event Hall,  Uniben, Ugbowo Campus by 4pm.

 

Funeral mass/entertainment by 10 am on Saturday October 2, at his residence, Ughodin Street, Iruekpen, Ekpoma. Interment at his family compound, 2 Ughodin Street, Iruekpen, Ekpoma.

 

He is survived by wife, Dr (Mrs) Julia Agbonifoh, children, and grandchildren

