UNIBEN Declares Lecture-Free Day Over Killing Of Final-Year Student

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State has declared Tuesday, April 4, as a lecture-free day over the killing of a final-year student, Desmond Rukevwe Obukhowo, popularly called Mayor.

The deceased was a 400-level student of the Department of Public Administration who was shot in the face at close range on Monday at about 9 pm.

New Telegraph gathered that Obukhowo was the Kegite Chief of the school before he was killed.

Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of the school appealed to the university community in a press statement issued on Monday, while noting that efforts were being made to unravel the motive behind the killing.

Earlier, the management had called for calm assuring that the culprit would be brought to book as the school’s internal security unit was working with the police to ensure that such a dastardly act does not happen in the university again.

She said, “Tuesday 4th April 2023, has been declared lecture-free by the management of the University of Benin following the traumatic murder incident which occurred at the University’s campus on Monday night

“The Management further appeals to members of the University community to remain calm as efforts are being intensified to ensure the safety of staff and students while security agencies are investigating the sad incident.

She concluded by saying “Management again prays to God to comfort the family and colleagues of the deceased and to grant his soul peaceful rest”.

 

 

