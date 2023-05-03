Metro & Crime

UNIBEN Final Year Student Dies In Her Sleep

A final-year student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State, Precious Tunde is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the victim died in her sleep at her hostel off-campus located at Ekosodin Village near the university.

Prior to her death, Precious is a final year student in the Faculty of Education at the Ugbowo campus of the institution.

In viral photos that emerged on social media, her friends at the university could be seen in black with a banner reading “Time to say goodbye but farewell is not forever.”

