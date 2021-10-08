UNIBEN hands lecturer to police over rape allegation

The University of Benin UNIBEN) yesterday said it had handed the lecturer who allegedly raped a 400-level student of the Department of English Language and Literature Dr. Bode Ekundayo to the police. Ekundayo was alleged to have raped the female undergraduate in his office. The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday, with the lecturer begging for forgiveness after the video went viral on social media. The alleged rape occurred when the undergraduate (name withheld) went to the officeof thelecturertosubmit her final-year project.

The Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, said the institution had got a security report of preliminary investigation into the alleged rape. She said, “Considering the gravity of the allegations and legal issues involved, the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation.

“Management is, however, not oblivious of its responsibility of ensuring proper conduct by both staff and students of the university. “Accordingly, management has directed that Dr. Bode Steve Ekundayo be issued with a query and placed on interdiction pending the conclusion of investigations by the police.”

