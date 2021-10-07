Metro & Crime

UNIBEN lecturer faces prosecution for alleged rape of student

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu

A senior lecturer in the Department of English and Literature, Faculty of Arts, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Dr. Bode Ekundayo, is to face prosecution for allegedly raping a 400 Level female undergraduate, in his office. Ekundayo was said to be her project supervisor. The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday, with the lecturer begging for forgiveness, after the video went viral on social media.

The alleged rape occurred when the undergraduate (name withheld) went to the office of the lecturer, in a bid to submit her final-year project. It was learnt that after the alleged rape, the lecturer locked the student in his office for some hours, refusing to let her go, against her wish. The victim had to contact an unnamed friend, thereby explaining where she was and what transpired to the friend and with the assistance of UNIBEN’s security operatives she was rescued. The lecturer, according to sources, was subsequently arrested by the school’s security officials, taken to the university’s administrative block and questioned, where he admitted to committing the crime.

Prosecuting Ekundayo will be in line with Criminal Code of Nigeria, Sections 357 and 358, which frowned at having unlawful access, carnal knowledge of a woman or girl, without her consent, or with her consent, if the consent is obtained by force or by means of threats or intimidation of any kind, or by fear of harm after a confirmation, and if, the victim will like to go ahead seeking justice in no distant time. UNIBEN’s Spokesperson, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, when contacted for the university’s official reaction, was yet to responded as at press time.

