UNIBEN Management Condemns Murder Of Final-Year Student

The Management of the University of Benin on Tuesday condemned the killing of a 400-level Public Administration Student, Desmond Rukevwe Obukhowo, aka, Mayor.

UNIBEN in a statement
issued by the institution’s spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire commiserated with the family and colleagues of the late student while declaring
a lecture-free day.

She said the management enjoins other students to be calm as the Police as well as other security agencies are working hard to fish out and arrest the culprit.

New Telegraph had on Monday night reported that gunmen invaded the University of Benin (Uniben) Hall of Residence and reportedly shot dead the final year male student.

The gunmen were said to have shot the student three times in the head at hall 4, the victim’s hall of residence before fleeing the scene.

A gory video and photos of the victim circulated on social media platforms on Tuesday.

The deceased student was also said to be the Chief of kegite- a social cultural club in Uniben.

It was gathered that security personnel arrived at the scene after the shooting, but were chased away by angry students.

Also, some student Union leaders were said to have stormed lecture theaters on Tuesday and chased students away from classes.

