UNIBEN: No cause for alarm over server hitch

Against the backdrop of the Tuesday collapse of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Central Server, the management of the institution yesterday said that there is no cause for alarm over technical hitches which led to collapse of its server shortly after the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), held in the university.

It attributed the problem of server collapse to technical hitch from the power source to the institution. According to the university authorities, the central server suffered technical hitch on Tuesday while some candidates for the post-UTME were writing the examination.

The university, however, assured the over 3,500 candidates affected by the server downturn that there was no cause for alarm as a substantial number of data had been uploaded. Public Relations Officer for the university, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, in a statement yesterday explained that those affected had been contacted through emails to return to repeat the exercise.

The statement said: “This is to assure candidates who sat for the university’s post-UTME on Tuesday the 8th of December 2020 that they have no cause to worry as those whose submissions were affected in two of the centres by the technical hitch resulting from power cut on campus, have been advised via their emails to return for the exercise.”

