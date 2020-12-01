UNIBEN ranks top, produces over 350,000 graduates, women professionals –VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, has lamented what she described as inadequate budgetary allocation to the nation’s education sector.

This was as she attributed poor funding of public universities as major stumbling blocks in the development of education in the country, saying that with adequate funding, the country’s education and university system would compete effectively with their counterparts globally.

According to the Vice- Chancellor, who spoke during an interactive session with journalists in Benin, which was organised to announce the activities lined up for the 50th Founders’ Day anniversary of the university: “UNIBEN is proud of its achievements going by the positions occupied by our graduates in the society.” Salami added: “Many of them are chief executive officers of big establishments; we have governors and ministers among our products.

“The institution came into existence in 1970, as Bendel Institute of Technology before it was taking over in 1971 by Federal Government, and in 1973 it became the University of Benin. At that time, the vision of the founders was initially for manpower and technological development. Beyond that, it was expanded to include the production of quality marketable and innovative graduates.”

“Now, I am the 10th Vice- Chancellor of this institution, but these founders have worked tirelessly to bring the University of Benin to where it is right today.”

According to her, UNIBEN in its 50 years of existence had trained and graduated over 350,000 men and women of integrity, who have excelled at national and in the Diaspora in their various fields and disciplines. They are competing favourably globally with graduates of foreign universities.

The Vice-Chancellor, who noted that Nigerians were quick at looking at other countries and using them as yardsticks to measure our universities, added that most of the foreign countries that Nigerians used as yardsticks actually went through the same process the nation’s universities are going through presently.

She noted: “If you are in my own generation, and you look back, you will agree with me that we have done a lot since then.

The views of most persons are that most foreign universities have actually done better, but Nigerian university system is not doing badly in the country.

“But, at the same time, Nigerian universities can do better, although part of the problems that brought us to where we are currently is lack of funding, which has remained the greatest challenge of our development.”

“Otherwise, the nation’s education system could be comparable to that of other parts of the developed world. I can say that whatever you contribute in terms of demanding quality, the input should be commensurate in order to achieve the best for the system.”

