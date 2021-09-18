News

UNIBEN reverses N20,000 late registration payment levy

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The University of Benin, Edo State yesterday reversed the controversial N20,000 late payment levy imposed on the students of the university by the school authorities led by Prof. Lilian Salami. Recall the university erupted in crisis on Tuesday, culminating in the invasion of the office of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Salami by the angry students on Wednesday where they demanded among other things the reversal of the #20,000 late payment levy; the sack of the Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire; the sack of the Dean Students Affairs, Prof. Patrick Igbinaduwa, among others. Briefing journalists at the University main campus, Ugbowo on Friday, Prof. Salami said that the University Senate, after due consideration, has decided to reverse the 20,000 late payment levy.

“On the 2nd of August, 2021 the University Senate agreed to increase the existing payment of late fee of N10,000 to N20,000.00 on all students, who passed due registration period, as another attempt to further encourage early registration among students. The good news is that we saw significant growth in early registrations – from last year’s rate of 35 per cent to 93 per cent. We have not seen this rate of early registration in decades. It is a UNIBEN record – without question, kudos to those students, who chose to make their education a priority.

“In the same vein, some students protested the imposition of the late fees and took to the streets to make their voices heard. Protests and freedom of speech are a critical part of a well-functioning society. I continue to be an advocate for creating an environment, where all members of UNIBEN community can have a voice. “As a result of the outcry from the students, the University Senate reversed the decision to impose the late fee of N20,000. It is important to mention that this reversal will not break the University of Benin. I fundamentally believe that there are very few decisions that are irreversible and this is definitely not one of them. At this time, the N20, 000 late fee is reversed and it is a closed case.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel hike : NANS dissociates self from planned protest in S’west

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dissociated itself from the planned protest by the alleged SouthWest Zone D chapter of the association over the recent hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff. Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday. […]
News

Gov Zulum’s Victory Bell at Biu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Since the onset of the Boko Haram insurgency in North-East, Nigeria in 2009, Nigeria has witnessed a period classified as one of the most trying in its history. I would say that the Boko Haram insurgency was underestimated. Consequently, conventional tactics were deployed in an asymmetric war. And the outcome of such military deployment remains […]
News

Lafaith Property: Olabisi Akanbi is the new face of real estate in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The story of the property market in Lagos cannot be told today without also stating the immense strides of Mr Olabisi Akanbi, one of the few forces behind the emerging market boom of the industry in the commercial nerve centre of the country. Olabisi Akanbi, though have had brief stints entertainment, automotive and publication, his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica