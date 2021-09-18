UNIBEN reverses N20,000 late registration payment levy

The University of Benin, Edo State yesterday reversed the controversial N20,000 late payment levy imposed on the students of the university by the school authorities led by Prof. Lilian Salami. Recall the university erupted in crisis on Tuesday, culminating in the invasion of the office of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Salami by the angry students on Wednesday where they demanded among other things the reversal of the #20,000 late payment levy; the sack of the Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire; the sack of the Dean Students Affairs, Prof. Patrick Igbinaduwa, among others. Briefing journalists at the University main campus, Ugbowo on Friday, Prof. Salami said that the University Senate, after due consideration, has decided to reverse the 20,000 late payment levy.

“On the 2nd of August, 2021 the University Senate agreed to increase the existing payment of late fee of N10,000 to N20,000.00 on all students, who passed due registration period, as another attempt to further encourage early registration among students. The good news is that we saw significant growth in early registrations – from last year’s rate of 35 per cent to 93 per cent. We have not seen this rate of early registration in decades. It is a UNIBEN record – without question, kudos to those students, who chose to make their education a priority.

“In the same vein, some students protested the imposition of the late fees and took to the streets to make their voices heard. Protests and freedom of speech are a critical part of a well-functioning society. I continue to be an advocate for creating an environment, where all members of UNIBEN community can have a voice. “As a result of the outcry from the students, the University Senate reversed the decision to impose the late fee of N20,000. It is important to mention that this reversal will not break the University of Benin. I fundamentally believe that there are very few decisions that are irreversible and this is definitely not one of them. At this time, the N20, 000 late fee is reversed and it is a closed case.”

