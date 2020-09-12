Education

UNIBEN to hold virtual matriculation for 2019/2020 session

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof Lilian Salami, has approved a virtual matriculation ceremony for students admitted into the 2019/2020 academic session of the university.
The varsity’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Friday.
Ehanire said: “The event holds on Tuesday 15th September, 2020.
“Only the university’s principal officers and a few designated officials, as well as student representatives of the various college, schools, institutes and faculties, are expected to be physically present.
“The provost, deans, directors, other matriculating students and members of the university community are to participate via a link that would be provided by the ICTU/CRPU.”
She noted that the use of face masks is compulsory for those who would be physically present at the event.

