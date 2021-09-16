News

UNIBEN VC bows to pressure, rescinds N20, 000 late registration fee

… school remains open

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Prof Lilian Salami yesterday bowed to pressure from the students as she rescinded payment of N20,000 for late registration and closure of the school. The students on Tuesday, blocked the Benin- Lagos Expressway and Ekehuan Road in protest over the late registration fee.

The protesters were said to have forced Salami on a journey from her official residence to the university’s main gate on the Benin-Lagos Expressway, demanding she apologises and rescinds the late payment penalty. Trouble started when the university closed the registration portal three weeks after resumption and surcharged those who could not register.

The portal was later re-opened for late registration fee of N20,000. A statement by the Public Relation Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, said, “Following two days of protest by students of the University of Benin, over late payment levy, the Senate of the university met virtually and authorised the closure of the university with immediate effect.

“The university’s decision- making body said the action was taken due to security advice and also to prevent the escalation of the protest, which was already being hijacked by external forces.” But a source claimed after being forced by the angry students to apologise, the VC rescinded the late payment penalty and also announced resumption of lecturers on Wednesday.

A statement by the Registrar of the school, Ademola Bobola, urged the students to disregard the closure order issued on Tuesday. It said: “After due consultations, and in the overall interest of the general students’ body, the Vice Chancellor has, on behalf of Senate, apologized to our dear students. “This is based on security reports from the Department of State Services (DSS) to avoid the students’ action being hijacked by hoodlums and thereby prevent any form of breakdown of the law and order within and outside the campuses of the university.”

