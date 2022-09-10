Metro & Crime

UNIBEN worker commits suicide over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

A member of staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prince Carter Oshodin committed suicide on Friday in Umelu Community, Upper Sakponba over his financial situation.

Oshodin, who has not been paid salaries for months due to the strike action embarked by university unions, is a data entry personnel at the school.

It was learnt that the Non-academic Staff Union which the deceased belong to has called off its strike recently, but its members were still yet to be paid.

Oshodin’s Facebook confirmed his job description at UNIBEN, while the deceased, who described himself as ‘Craze J. A’ message on his profile page reads: “Leave a good legacy behind before you depart”.

A professor at the university, who would not want his name mentioned due to the emotional nature of the case, said it is disheartening that they have not been paid since the strike action began and also wondered why those who called off their strike have still not been paid by the government.

“Yes, one of our staff killed himself due to lack of money. Even some months ago, he was quoted to have been advising people on coping strategies and yet he took his life which has put his family in a bigger problem.

“We have been paid no dime since we went on strike. This is the 10th of September; the non-academic staff that have since resumed have not been paid anything!”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Building collapses: Time to fix rot in education system – Adetona Akeem

Posted on Author Reporter

  The continuous tragedy of building collapses in Lagos State has been described by social commentator Adetona Adewale Akeem, better known as ‘Slimfit’, as wake-up call to fix the rot in the education system. According to him, building collapses of some schools have exposed the rot in the  education system in Lagos and Nigeria at […]
Metro & Crime

Murder: Owner of service apartment narrates how Ataga’s corpse was found

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Nkechi Mogbo, owner of the short service apartment where the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Michael Usifo Ataga was allegedly murdered Thursday narrated before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, how the deceased lifeless body was found. Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is currently standing […]
Metro & Crime

Video: Abducted pregnant student begs FG, family

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A pregnant student of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State has pleaded with the Federal Government and her parents to rescue her from her abductors. The lady, identified as Hajiya, is among the 39 students abducted by bandits from the college. In a new video released by the kidnappers, the pregnant student […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica