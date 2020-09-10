UNICAL-ASUU protests nonpayment of 5 years allowances

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar (UNICAL) chapter yesterday staged a peaceful protest on the campus to protest non-payment of over five years’ unpaid allowances owed by the university authorities.

The protest, which began at the International Conference Centre of the university, took the protesting lecturers to the main gate as well as the Administrative block, where the branch chairman, Dr. John Edor addressed the aggrieved lecturers and other members of the university community. Edor, while encouraging the lecturers to keep hope alive because, according to him, none of their entitlements would be lost, noted that the union would do everything within its power to compel the university management to pay their entitlements.

He said: “We are staging a peaceful protest with the hope that the university management will pay all our outstanding arrears, which include promotion arrears, salary arrears and study fellowship arrears, among others. We cannot guarantee what will happen if the arrears are not paid and again we will not guarantee whether or not the next demonstration will be peaceful.

Like this: Like Loading...