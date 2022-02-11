News

UNICAL-ASUU sensitises students on imminent strike

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar chapter yesterday began sensitising the students of the institution on plans of the union to resume strike if the Federal Government does not meet their demand by next week.

The Chairman of ASUU, Dr. John Edor, who led the leadership of the union to interact with the students’ union, said it was important to get the students to understand the issues surrounding their decision to resume the strike. According to Edor, for over one year now, the Federal Government has been playing a hide and seek game with the union while it refused to honour a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into with the union in December 2020 to end the prolonged strike.

“We entered into an understanding and agreement with the Federal Government and signed a MoU but after signing it, the Federal Government has refused to implement the MoU. The General Congress of ASUU will be convening in Lagos this weekend and by next week; the Federal Government will know the decision of ASUU,” he said.

 

