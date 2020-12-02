UNICAL: Banku-Obi becomes VC, pledges commitment to excellence

A new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State was yesterday sworn-in by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu.

She is Prof. Florence Banku-Obi, who became the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor and the first female to head the 45-year-old institution. Banku-Obi, a Professor of Special Needs Education at the university, was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university on September 10 through the selection process.

The new Vice-Chancellor took over from Prof. Zana Akpagu, whose five-year single tenure expired on November 30. Meanwhile, Banku-Obi, had expressed her administration’sunflinching commitment to a culture of academic excellence through quality research output, teaching and learning, scholarly publications, as well as visibility and integrity of examination results.

According to the Vice- Chancellor, other focus of her commitment would include result processing and handling, and reinforcement of quality assurance mechanisms at all spheres, including the departmental level.

