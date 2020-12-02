News

UNICAL: Banku-Obi becomes VC, pledges commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

A new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State was yesterday sworn-in by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu.

 

She is Prof. Florence Banku-Obi, who became the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor and the first female to head the 45-year-old institution. Banku-Obi, a Professor of Special Needs Education at the university, was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university on September 10 through the selection process.

 

The new Vice-Chancellor took over from Prof. Zana Akpagu, whose five-year single tenure expired on November 30. Meanwhile, Banku-Obi, had expressed her administration’sunflinching commitment to a culture of academic excellence through quality research output, teaching and learning, scholarly publications, as well as visibility and integrity of examination results.

 

According to the Vice- Chancellor, other focus of her commitment would include result processing and handling, and reinforcement of quality assurance mechanisms at all spheres, including the departmental level.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kalu congratulates Tukur at 85

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Old GongolaState, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur on his 85th birthday. Describing the former Minister of Industries as a statesman, consummate politician, successful businessman and philanthropist, Kalu acknowledged […]
News

#EndSARS: Offensive weapons in wrong hands, Police warn Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
News

Gunning for UNICAL VC’s seat

Posted on Author CLEMENT JAMES

The race for the Vice Chancellorship of the University of Calabar is on. Although the current occupant of the seat would not be due to leave until November, many are already bandying their credentials for the plum job. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar At the last count, no fewer than nine Professors have joined the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: