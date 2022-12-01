News

UNICAL bars lecturers from forcing students to buy books

Henceforth, any lecturer at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) who forces students to buy his book in the name of assignment will be penalized.

This was the verdict of the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Banku Obi as she marks her second year in office.

Obi, who spoke on Thursday while giving a score card of her administration at the international conference centre of the university, frowned at a situation where lecturers would compel students to buy their books just to do their assignment, saying that will no longer be tolerated.

“I am not saying that lecturers should not tell their students to buy books, but you force them to buy your book because of assignments. How can a lecturer tell a student that he has inserted an assignment inside a book? That’s not acceptable,” she said.

 

Our Reporters

