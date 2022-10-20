UNICAL denies recruiting lecturers

The Public Relations Officer of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Mr. Effiong Eyo, has denied social media reports of lecturers’ recruitment by the institution. In a statement yesterday, Eyo described the social media advert requesting interested applicants to send their details as ‘fake.’

The statement reads: “The institution wishes to categorically state that it is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise. “Should the institution decide to engage more hands, the public will be notified through appropriate, recognized and official channels of communication”. Eyo warned members of the public to shun the advertisement as it did not emanate from the university.

