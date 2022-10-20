News

UNICAL denies recruiting lecturers

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Public Relations Officer of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Mr. Effiong Eyo, has denied social media reports of lecturers’ recruitment by the institution. In a statement yesterday, Eyo described the social media advert requesting interested applicants to send their details as ‘fake.’

The statement reads: “The institution wishes to categorically state that it is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise. “Should the institution decide to engage more hands, the public will be notified through appropriate, recognized and official channels of communication”. Eyo warned members of the public to shun the advertisement as it did not emanate from the university.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAPTIP wants office in Bayelsa to pursue trafficking cases

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has asked the Bayelsa Government to provide it an office accommodation to enable it to pursue trafficking cases. The NAPTIP Director General, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, made the request when King Alfred-Papapreye Diete-Spiff of Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Bayelsa, paid her a visit in her […]
News

How Nigeria lost locally made goods, product identity

Posted on Author Onah Onah

There is absolutely no doubt that the future generation of Nigeria may be heading to coalition with the future if the present drifting in the attitude and neglect towards made -in- Nigerian gods, products and services are not checked. In fact, just as the literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, titled one of his literary works […]
News

Jailed Major slams N2bn suit against Army, bank over alleged unlawful freezing of account

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

A jailed Major in the Nigeria Army, Akeem Adeeogba Oseni Monday slammed a N2 billion suit against the Nigeria Army and the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) over an alleged freezing of his bank account and searching his house without an order of court In the suit filed at the Federal High Court sitting in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica