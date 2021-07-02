News

UNICAL: How 42,000 certificates were abandoned, by Registrar

The Registrar of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, Mr. Gabriel Egbe has declared that over 42,000 certificates have been abandoned in the university since the 1990s for various reasons.Egbe, who had disclosed in an earlier release that certificates abandoned by former students from the university were in their thousands, said part of the problem was from past administrators of the institution, who issued statements of results instead of certificates.

According to him, the practice of not issuing out certificates immediately after completion or graduation of students was common in the 80s and 90s, and was only stopped in the university in 2004, leading to students getting their Statement of Results. He explained: “Many of them after collecting their statement of results travelled abroad, while some got theirs and secured jobs, and others went into private businesses.

“What we are trying to do now is to ensure that we make the process of getting certificates seamless so that we do not have a situation where certificates are piled up again.” But, when asked to give the statistics of the various certificates and grades, Egbe said he was not with the statistics because the various faculties had been directed to collate and categorise the various certificates and report to the management.

