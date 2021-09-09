News

UNICAL lauds NFVCB for fight against illicit Nollywood films

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has commended the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for its fight against uncensored and unclassified films in Nigeria and Nollywood films. Obi gave the commendation yesterday when the Executive Director/CEO of NFVCB, Mr. Adedayo Thomas visited her at the university.

The visit was part of activities of five-day capacity building on Censorship and Classification for Selected Students in the Department of Theatre and Media Studies of the Institution, which was held from September 4 to 8. According to the Vice- Chancellor, as the nation’s film industry is growing progressively, there is the urgent need to ensure that industry players upheld best practices, which the NFVCB, as a regulatory body, was ensuring effectively. She said: “You will agree with me that people watch our films across the world and that is why we must shun things that portray us negatively as a people in our films.

From my understanding of censorship, it is primarily to ensure the protection of our children from unwholesome film content and to protect our values. “I think the NFVCB is doing a fantastic job in sanitising our film industry and also educating Nigerians on the need for censorship and classification. As a university, we are always very happy to receive stakeholders for collaborations, especially regulatory bodies.”

