UNICAL loses N1.3bn to #EndSARS protests – Pro-Chancellor

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has reportedly lost about N1.3 billion to the October protest by the ENDSARS agitators, the university Governing Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, has said.

 

Nwogu, who was moved to tears while addressing journalists yesterday at the university Senate Conference Room, described the level of destruction as “alarming,” wondering why hoodlums could target a citadel of learning during protest.

 

She listed facilities destroyed during the protest to include medical college, academic centre, the UNICAL Hotel and conference centre, among others.

 

She said: “The impact of the ENDSARS on the university facilities is an assault on humanity. It looks as if it was premeditated because they looted and destroyed everything in sight.

 

It will take the university about N1.3 billion to replace the facilities that were destroyed. “Imagine that the university that hardly has enough resources to provide all the needed facilities to fulfill its core mandate of being a desired excellent centre of learning will now have to start struggling to replace what is lost instead of adding to what it already had.

 

She, however, regretted that with the situation the university is currently facing now, there will be gaps in facilities which will cause a lot of problems for students on resumption.

 

The Pro-Chancellor, therefore, appealed to kind hearted individuals, corporate organisations and philanthropists across the country to come to the assistance of the university in order to return the institution to the prime place it was before the invasion by the ENDSARS protesters.

