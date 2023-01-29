UNICAL orders investigation into student’s death

Clement James, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has ordered the university’s Medical Board to launch an investigation into the death of one Miss. Patience Agini, a level three Library and Information Science student.

A release by the Registrar of the university, Gabriel Egbe at the weekend, said the board should thoroughly investigate every alleged case of negligence on the part of the medical staff of the university and submit its report to the Vice Chancellor next Thursday.

The release partly reads: “The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi has directed the Medical Board of the institution to urgently conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of a 3rd-year student of the Department of Library and Information Science, Miss Precious Agini.

“The Vice Chancellor, as well as, the entire institution values the lives of her students and is devastated by the painful loss reported at the Medical Centre.

“The Medical Board is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deceased admission at the University Medical Centre, determine if the death could have been prevented, and examine the roles played by the individual staff of the Medical Centre in managing the patient.”

