UNICAL partners estate developers on 350 housing units

The management of the University of Calabar has entered into partnership with Kori-Aba Multi-Global Links and Estate Developers Nigeria Limited for the construction of 350 residential houses for its staff. The Deputy Vice- Chancellor Administration, Prof. Michael Okom, said in a statement on Thursday in Calabar that the partnership was to cushion the housing deficit among staff. Okom said that 10 hectares of land have been appropriated for that purpose at Ikot Uba community in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

“The proposed 350 residential houses will comprise 175 two-bedroom houses and 175 three-bedroom houses. The cost of one 3-bedroom unit is N13.5 million, while a 2-bedroom unit goes for N9.5 million. “The repayment period is 5 years to 30 years, depending on the balance of the years of service of the interested confirmed staff,” he said.
Okom added that each beneficiary would be required to make a down payment of 10 per cent of the cost of the house.

 

Our Reporters

