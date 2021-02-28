UNICAL to host 2020 Nigeria Academy of Letters

The University of Calabar has concluded arrangements to host the 2020 rescheduled Nigeria Academy of Letters’ (NAL) annual lecture.

The 2020 edition of the annual lecture series of NAL, which was earlier scheduled for February 13, 2020, was shifted due to some unforeseen circumstances. It will now hold virtually (Zoom) on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. (WAT) with Prof Florence Obi as chief host.

Professor Emeritus, Femi Osofisan, Prof Francis Egbokhare, and the Vice Chancellor, UNICAL, Prof Florence Obi, are among distinguished scholars at this year’s rescheduled NAL lecture.

The 2020 lecture entitled: “History and the Mythopoeic Vocation: The Nation as Capricious Grand Guignol?” will be delivered by Prof Emeritus Femi Osofisan.

The lecture will be chaired by the President of NAL, Professor Francis Egbokhare, and Professor Ayobami Kehinde, Secretary of NAL.