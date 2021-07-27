News

UNICAL VC charges staff on dedication to work

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has charged staff of the institution to be punctual, responsive and dedicated at all times.

 

Obi gave the charge yesterday in Calabar while declaring open a four-day training workshop organised by the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA), UNICAL chapter, for staff on administrative and executive cadre.

 

The VC told the over 2,000 staff at the workshop that good attitude to work and punctuality helped in promoting the image and capacity of the institution.

 

She said her administration was committed to the welfare and training of both academic and non-academic staff, adding that the most hardworking staff would be rewarded accordingly by the end of the year.

 

“As staff of UNICAL, I charge you to be responsive, punctual and dedicated to service at all times. I urge you to change your attitude towards work and be committed to learning

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Mondia brings ground-breaking entertainment platform Monsooq to Nigeria  

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Lagos, Nigeria, 30 December 2020: Mondia, a leading mobile technology company specialising in the marketing and distribution of digital content, today announced its second African launch of the ground-breaking time-based entertainment platform Monsooq, in Nigeria. This follows on the heels of the initial launch in South Africa.   Monsooq is the first-of-its kind model […]
News

Clearing agents accuse Customs team over trade infraction at port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Clearing agents operating at the Tin-Can Island ports, have accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) compliance team of impeding trade facilitation by slamming Debit Note (DN) on already cleared cargoes.   The agents also alleged that the team had taken over the responsibility of Customs valuation unit. They called on the Comptroller General of the […]
News

Youth Minister preaches unity in Oyo APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of Youths and Sports Dev e l o p m e n t , Mr. Sunday Dare, at the weekend charged stakeholders in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shelve any perceived differences and work together for the party’s success.   The Minister, who made the charge in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica