UNICAL VC charges staff on dedication to work

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has charged staff of the institution to be punctual, responsive and dedicated at all times.

Obi gave the charge yesterday in Calabar while declaring open a four-day training workshop organised by the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA), UNICAL chapter, for staff on administrative and executive cadre.

The VC told the over 2,000 staff at the workshop that good attitude to work and punctuality helped in promoting the image and capacity of the institution.

She said her administration was committed to the welfare and training of both academic and non-academic staff, adding that the most hardworking staff would be rewarded accordingly by the end of the year.

“As staff of UNICAL, I charge you to be responsive, punctual and dedicated to service at all times. I urge you to change your attitude towards work and be committed to learning

