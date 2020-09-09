Education

UNICAL’s ASUU protest non-payment of 5 years allowances

University of Calabar lecturers, under the auspices of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday, staged a peaceful march round the university’s campus to protest non-payment of more than five years’ allowances owed by the university authority.

The protest, which began at the International Conference Centre of the university, took the protesting lecturers to the main gate as well as the administrative block, where the branch Chairman, Dr. John Edor, addressed them.

Edor, while urging the lecturers to keep hope alive because, according to him, none of their entitlements would be lost, noted that the union will do everything in its power to compel the university management to pay their entitlements.

“We are carrying out a peaceful demonstration with the hope that the university management will pay all outstanding arrears, which include promotion arrears, salary arrears and study fellowship arrears, among others. We cannot guarantee what will happen if the arrears are not paid and we cannot guarantee that the next demonstration will be peaceful,” Edor said.

He added: “These allowances and arrears have not been paid for more than five years now and we are hoping that management will not allow us to protest again. We are carrying out this peaceful protest today as a way of warning the university management and we believe that this will not be ignored.”

The lecturers, who carried placards with different inscriptions like: “Pay our promotion arrears”, “Pay our study fellowship and conference attendant arrears” and “We have no salaries, pay our local entitlements” etc, were not attended to by any high ranking official of the university.

