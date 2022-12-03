UNICEF 2021 survey data on women, children’s welfare calls for urgent action

It was made clear from the outset that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) media dialogue on Dissemination of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2021 report held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was not to disparage any government or organisation, but to draw attention to the observed inconsistencies in implementation and practice of maternal and infant care programmes thrown up by the survey. UNICEF Communication officer, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha Ogwe, while welcoming participants – media professionals from eleven states in South East, South South and North Central and the resource persons- urged the media to interrogate the discrepancies noticed in the implementation of the mother – child care in the states with a view to improving performance by government agencies and the beneficiaries. She challenged the media to create programmes that would adequately convey the message of proper immunisation, antenatal care and exclusive breastfeeding to the audience as well as challenge government agencies to ensure that the welfare of women and children receive the deserved attention.

Also, Comrade Stanley Joe, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), said UNICEF had been doing a lot in the multiple indicator cluster survey aimed at guiding different governments in national development goals. He said that data provided on infant mortality, health and nutrition revealed that Nigeria has made significant progress in these areas. He charged the media to also draw attention to other harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and widowhood practices, which he said were, however, on the decline, as a result UNICEF programmes through the media. Joe also noted the increase in exclusive breastfeeding and decline in child marriages. According to him, “journalists should highlight the progress made in child and women health programmes. The media should educate the people on the importance of immunisation.”

He urged them to emphasise the need for mothers to disregard traditional birth attendants and use the trained personnel in health centres. Mrs. Maureen Zubie- Okolo, who handled survey methodology, Dr. Anselm Otobo and Dr. Eghe Abe, among other resource persons, emphasised the need to up the ante on infant, maternal care. Abe noted that one in 10 children in Nigeria die before their first birthday just as early childhood and neo natal mortality rates were higher in the South East zone. According to him, less than five mortality rate was highest in Abia State.

Noting that the only factor that can reduce the high mortality rate is trained and skilled attendants and not traditional birth attendants, who cannot handle complications. Majority of the deaths, he said, occur during or after birth complications. As the most vulnerable people, women and children have been the focus of UNICEF health programmes. The international organisation has spearheaded the issue of maternal and infant care in most countries including Nigeria.

The 2021 survey data revealed the gaps in immunisation coverage. For instance, it was discovered that Nigeria could not meet the 95% target on routine immunisation. Only 57% of children receive all three doses of pentavalent vaccine, while 21% of children who received Penta 1 did not receive Penta 3. Also worrisome was the fact that only 56% of children had a child health card available at the time of the survey. The health card bears the child’s requisite immunisation information/history and guides the caregivers to the next level.

The benefits of vaccines to children survival and health are too obvious to be restated. But the benefits are fully realised when children receive all recommended doses and in a timely manner. The survey also discovered that only 36% of children age 12-23 months receive all recommended vaccines in Nigeria, just as it was found that more children were fully vaccinated in the South than in the Northern part of the country. The reasons adduced for this state of affairs include lack of knowledge or information, lack of time or other family issues, service delivery issues and mistrust and fears.

The gloomy picture is that 64% of children age 12-23 months did not receive all routine immunisations, 46% received some but not all doses while 18% did not receive any. The survey also found that immunisation coverage in Nigeria was far below national goals, thereby putting substantial number of children at risk of death and disability from vaccine preventable diseases. The result is that most children do not survive their fifth birthday. This is where the role of the media becomes critical. The media, both the electronic and print, should accord sustained exposure on the various platforms, the issue of infant and maternal welfare.

Immunisation coverage varies from state to state and zone to zone but improvement is needed both in administration and facilities. In the South East zone, 86% of children received all three doses of pentavalent vaccine. However, 11% of children who received Penta 1 did not receive Penta 3. It was also discovered that children of rural, uneducated and poor mothers were at a higher risk of incomplete vaccination.

There is therefore the urgent need for the media to see themselves as partners with governments and international organisations like UNICEF for the propagation, enlightenment, awareness creation and sensitisation of the people on the need to avail themselves of the services designed for the health of mother and child. Women and children issues should be given sustained media exposure. The media should also hold governments accountable on their responsibility to these groups of citizens so that the issue of infant and maternal health would not be politicised.

