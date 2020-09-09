News

UNICEF: 3.1m Nigerian children need $55m for education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said the sum of $55million was needed to provide emergency education to about 3.1 million children who have been affected by conflicts in North East Nigeria. The UN Agency has also called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to safeguarding the lives of children and their teachers in schools, as they prepare to return back to classes.

 

According to statistics by UNICEF, between 2009 and December 2018, no fewer than 611 teachers were killed, 910 schools were damaged or destroyed, over 1,500 schools were forced to close, some 4.2 million children were at risk of missing out on an education and hundreds of girls have been abducted.

 

UNICEF, in statement made to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja to mark the first International Day to Protect Education from Attack, noted that only $3.3 million of the total amount needed has so far been received.

 

While stressing the need to meet the target, the body urged the Nigerian Government to make use of the opportunity presented by the COVID-19 response to build a resilient education system, invest in human capital and strengthen communities who act as first responders in the event of attacks on schools.

 

UNICEF warned that if left unchecked, the incessant attacks on schools and learners could reverse the gains on education investments made by the government, the UN and other multilateral, bilateral, and private sector partners over years. “In north-east Nigeria, education in emergency partners are appealing for $55 million USD to provide emergency education to 3.1 million conflict-affected children this year. So far, this year, only $3.3 million USD, a mere 6 per cent of the total needed, has been received.

 

“The protracted conflict in the north-east has had devastating impacts on education. From 2009 until December 2018, 611 teachers were killed and 910 schools damaged or destroyed.

 

More than 1,500 schools were forced to close and some 4.2 million children in the north-east are at risk of missing out on an education. “Hundreds of girls have been abducted, some even from their own schools, which are meant to be safe zones. The attacks on schools, communities and education itself are tragic consequences of a protracted conflict that has left a generation of children traumatized.”

 

 

According to UNICEF, safeguarding education from attack was key to restoring confidence in schools as places of protection for children and teachers, noting that 46 million primary and secondary learners were affected by the closure of schools occasioned by the pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

SERAP to FG: Stop criminalising peaceful protesters,

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has strongly condemned the reported violent attacks on #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja, Osogbo and other parts of the country. It said the action of security operatives violates citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly. In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation asked […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria lacks enough manpower to fix testing machines –Source

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

With the expansion of testing sites in the country aimed at increasing testing capacity across all states, the importance of increasing the number and skill of in-country personnel that can urgently repair faulty equipment has been highlighted. A top COVID-19 response team in one of the testing centres in the country – a scientist- made […]
News

Army burst herdsmen militia camp in Benue, kill two, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the early hours of Thursday trailed a group of heavily armed herdsmen to their camp close to the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states killing two of them. The soldiers also recovered two AK-47 riffles with 25 rounds of 7.62 special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: