UNICEF: 3.1m Nigerian children need $55m for education

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said the sum of $55million was needed to provide emergency education to about 3.1 million children who have been affected by conflicts in North East Nigeria. The UN Agency has also called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to safeguarding the lives of children and their teachers in schools, as they prepare to return back to classes.

According to statistics by UNICEF, between 2009 and December 2018, no fewer than 611 teachers were killed, 910 schools were damaged or destroyed, over 1,500 schools were forced to close, some 4.2 million children were at risk of missing out on an education and hundreds of girls have been abducted.

UNICEF, in statement made to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja to mark the first International Day to Protect Education from Attack, noted that only $3.3 million of the total amount needed has so far been received.

While stressing the need to meet the target, the body urged the Nigerian Government to make use of the opportunity presented by the COVID-19 response to build a resilient education system, invest in human capital and strengthen communities who act as first responders in the event of attacks on schools.

UNICEF warned that if left unchecked, the incessant attacks on schools and learners could reverse the gains on education investments made by the government, the UN and other multilateral, bilateral, and private sector partners over years. “In north-east Nigeria, education in emergency partners are appealing for $55 million USD to provide emergency education to 3.1 million conflict-affected children this year. So far, this year, only $3.3 million USD, a mere 6 per cent of the total needed, has been received.

“The protracted conflict in the north-east has had devastating impacts on education. From 2009 until December 2018, 611 teachers were killed and 910 schools damaged or destroyed.

More than 1,500 schools were forced to close and some 4.2 million children in the north-east are at risk of missing out on an education. “Hundreds of girls have been abducted, some even from their own schools, which are meant to be safe zones. The attacks on schools, communities and education itself are tragic consequences of a protracted conflict that has left a generation of children traumatized.”

According to UNICEF, safeguarding education from attack was key to restoring confidence in schools as places of protection for children and teachers, noting that 46 million primary and secondary learners were affected by the closure of schools occasioned by the pandemic.

