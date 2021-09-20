Metro & Crime

UNICEF: 300,000 children killed in Northeast

Posted on Author  Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

*Says EU plans £10 million support for children in Borno

The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) has said more than 300,000 children have been killed while over one million have been displaced in the Northeast geo-political zone of the country.

The Country Director of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins, who disclosed this in an electronic email Monday, said the European Nation (EU) has concluded arrangements to give the children in the war ravaged zone psychological treatment.

Hawkins said as children continued to bear the brunt of the 12-year conflict in Northeast, the EU and UNICEF are working together to provide community-based psychosocial services aimed at improving children’s mental health.

According him, through the EU-funded support to Early Recovery and Resilience Project (ERRP) implemented by UNICEF, not less than least 5,129 conflict-affected out-of-school children in Borno State, are receiving services including mental health support in safe spaces to strengthen their well-being, resilience, literacy skills and self-reliance.

He said the project also supported vulnerable children across Borno State with protection and health services, vocational and basic literacy skills, access to justice and security, under a holistic humanitarian intervention that has so far provided 15,552 out-of-school children with vocational training; 1,610 out-of-school children with literacy and numeracy skills and 5,194 children enrolled into integrated Qur’anic schools across focus LGAs.

A recent Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs assessment of conflict-affected children in Northeast Nigeria, he said  revealed pervasive psychosocial distress manifesting as high levels of anxiety, suspiciousness, anger, aggressiveness, and hyper-vigilance.

His words: “The scars of conflict are real and enduring for children. Too many children in Northeast Nigeria are falling victim to a conflict they did not start.

“Attacks against children must stop immediately. In the meantime, we are committed to working with our partners to provide psychosocial and other support to conflict-affected children so they can regain their childhood and restart their lives.

“Stress and violence have been linked to poor brain development, depression and poor self-esteem, and children exposed to conflict and violence are at risk of long-term mental health and psychosocial issues.”

Hawkins said UNICEF used psychosocial support to help conflict-affected children manage their emotions, solve problems, deal with crises, and maintain healthy relationships.

The EU Head of Cooperation, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, in the statement said addressing the psychosocial well-being and development of children and teachers in conflict situations is an important part of re-establishing education provision and enabling children to re-enter schools safely.

The EU-funded programme in Borno State is a component of a three-year €10 million European Union Support to Early Recovery and Resilience package to support children, youths, and communities in Borno State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom’s attack: Benue CAN, ethnic leaders, others seek Miyetti Allah, FUNAM’s arrest

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Want MAKH declared a terrorist group The Benue State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); ethnic leaders and League of Friends Association to Governor Samuel Ortom Monday called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leaderships of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) for their alleged active roles […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo Chief Judge unjustly remand, persecuting me illegally – Man alleges

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

… Akeredolu orders immediate investigation. A man identified as Olupelumi Fagboyegun has alleged that the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu of persecuting and illegally remanding him in a prison. Fagboyegun, in a 2 minute, 17 seconds video confirmed of being a brother to the Chief Judge, alleged Justice Akeredolu used the state […]
Metro & Crime

Govs, others mourn as Ajimobi is buried

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

… wife berates Makinde for playing politics with husband’s death       T ears and encomium, yesterday, greeted the burial of a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday.     Ajimobi was laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9:25 a.m., amidst tears from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica