UNICEF: 300,000 children killed in Northeast

*Says EU plans £10 million support for children in Borno

The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) has said more than 300,000 children have been killed while over one million have been displaced in the Northeast geo-political zone of the country.

The Country Director of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins, who disclosed this in an electronic email Monday, said the European Nation (EU) has concluded arrangements to give the children in the war ravaged zone psychological treatment.

Hawkins said as children continued to bear the brunt of the 12-year conflict in Northeast, the EU and UNICEF are working together to provide community-based psychosocial services aimed at improving children’s mental health.

According him, through the EU-funded support to Early Recovery and Resilience Project (ERRP) implemented by UNICEF, not less than least 5,129 conflict-affected out-of-school children in Borno State, are receiving services including mental health support in safe spaces to strengthen their well-being, resilience, literacy skills and self-reliance.

He said the project also supported vulnerable children across Borno State with protection and health services, vocational and basic literacy skills, access to justice and security, under a holistic humanitarian intervention that has so far provided 15,552 out-of-school children with vocational training; 1,610 out-of-school children with literacy and numeracy skills and 5,194 children enrolled into integrated Qur’anic schools across focus LGAs.

A recent Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs assessment of conflict-affected children in Northeast Nigeria, he said revealed pervasive psychosocial distress manifesting as high levels of anxiety, suspiciousness, anger, aggressiveness, and hyper-vigilance.

His words: “The scars of conflict are real and enduring for children. Too many children in Northeast Nigeria are falling victim to a conflict they did not start.

“Attacks against children must stop immediately. In the meantime, we are committed to working with our partners to provide psychosocial and other support to conflict-affected children so they can regain their childhood and restart their lives.

“Stress and violence have been linked to poor brain development, depression and poor self-esteem, and children exposed to conflict and violence are at risk of long-term mental health and psychosocial issues.”

Hawkins said UNICEF used psychosocial support to help conflict-affected children manage their emotions, solve problems, deal with crises, and maintain healthy relationships.

The EU Head of Cooperation, Cecile Tassin-Pelzer, in the statement said addressing the psychosocial well-being and development of children and teachers in conflict situations is an important part of re-establishing education provision and enabling children to re-enter schools safely.

The EU-funded programme in Borno State is a component of a three-year €10 million European Union Support to Early Recovery and Resilience package to support children, youths, and communities in Borno State.

