UNICEF: 68m girls at risk of female genital mutilation

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja and Babatope Okeowo, Akure

UNICEF yesterday warned that 68 million girls worldwide were estimated to be at risk of female genital mutilation in 15 years. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) remains widespread in Nigeria.

 

With an estimated 19.9 million survivors, Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls, who have undergone FGM worldwide.

As the world yesterday commemorates the International Day of Zero Tolerthe  ance of FGM, 68 million girls worldwide were estimated to be at risk of female genital mutilation between 2015 and 2030.

 

While the national prevalence of FGM among women in Nigeria aged 15-49 dropped from 25 per cent in 2013 to 20 per cent in 2018, prevalence among girls aged 0-14 increased from 16.9 per cent to 19.2 per cent in the same period, according to NDHS figures.

 

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said “Millions of girls are being robbed of their childhoods, health, education, and aspirations every day by harmful practices such as FGM,”

 

“The practice of FGM not only has no health benefits – it is deeply harmful to girls and women, both physically and psychologically. It is a practice that has no place in our society today and must be ended, as many Nigerian communities have already pledged to do,” said Hawkins.

 

Across Nigeria, disparities in the practice exist. State prevalence ranges from 62 per cent in Imo to less than one per cent in Adamawa and Gombe. “The prevalence of FGM is highest in the South East (35 per cent) and South West (30 per cent) and lowest in the North East (6 per cent).

 

UNICEF is initiating a community-led movement to eliminate FGM in five Nigerian states where it is highly prevalent: Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Osun and Oyo. Nearly 3 million girls and women would have undergone FGM in these States in the last five years.

 

“The Movement for Good” will reach five million adolescent girls and boys, women – including especially pregnant and lactating mothers – men, grandparents, and traditional, community and religious leaders, legislators, justice sector actors, and state officials through an online pledge to ‘say no’ to FGM.

 

