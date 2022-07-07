UNICEF: 70 percent of Nigerian children not learning value-adding skills

The United Nations Children’s Fund has said that 70% of the children in school are not learning anything that will add value to them or the society creating a learning crisis in Nigeria.

This was even as the 2019 Nobel Prize-Winning Professor, Micheal Kremer, and other scholars have commended Lagos, Edo and Kwara states for the successful implemention of education transformation programmes.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Child Rights, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, in collaboration with UNICEF, UNICEF Education Specialist, Ahmed Sharouda said hat the education situation is even more dire.

Sharouda said that 70% of the children in school are not learning anything that will add value to them or the society creating a learning crisis in Nigeria.

Sharouda said that Nigeria is not alone in this situation, as a result of the worst shock to education and learning in recorded history, learning poverty has increased by a third in low- and middle-income countries, with an estimated 70% of 10-year-olds unable to understand a simple written text, according to a new report published by the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, UK government Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), USAID, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

He said: “This rate was 57% before the pandemic, but now the learning crisis has deepened. This generation of students now risks losing $21 trillion in potential lifetime earnings in present value, or the equivalent of 17% of today’s global GDP, up from the $17 trillion estimated in 2021.”

Meanwhile, according to the renowned scholar, Kremer, based on the research recently conducted, the education transformation programme is already delivering value in Nigeria, particularly the states.

