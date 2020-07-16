UNICEF blames medical practitioners on increasing FGM cases in Ebonyi

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF ) has blamed medical practitioners and traditional birth attendants (TBA) for increasing cases of female genital mutilations (FGM) in Ebonyi State. It said some medical practitioners were perpetrating the act, describing it as very dangerous. UNICEF explained that health workers were most expected to be at the forefront of sensitisation of the populace on the dangers of FGM and not engaging in it .

It stated this on the occasion of a one day training workshop programme, organised for law enforcement officers and judiciaries on the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, No.002 of 2018, by Ebonyi State Ministry of Wom-en Affairs and Social Development (MWASD) with support from UNICEF.

The event held in Ohaukwu Local Government area of the state. Addressing participants at the event, Director Child Protection in the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Godwin Igwe noted that medical practitioners formed the rapid increase witnessed in FGM. He, however said there was need for a grass root sensitisation in other to disabuse the mind of uninformed parents that the doctors are misleading people. He said: “The trained and quack medical practitioners are enhancing female genital mutilations in the state.

They deceive uninformed parents that they have anaesthetic; hence, they shouldn’t mind the claims that FGM is bad. What is bad about it is the pain, which the injections injections will tackle. We will cut the clitoris and there will be no harm.”

