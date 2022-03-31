UNICEF boosts 900 Kebbi schools

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said no fewer than 400 primary schools and 504 Integrated Quranic schools have benefited from the fund under the Educate A Child (EAC) Projects in Kebbi State since 2016. Addressing participants on Wednesday at the launching of the Nigeria learning passport in Birnin Kebbi, the Sokoto UNICEF Chief of Field Office Maryam Darwesh said the EAC Projects has been supporting Kebbi in promoting quality teaching and learning in 400 primary schools and 504 integrated Quranic schools in 9 LGAs. Hesaid theachievements recorded under the training in subject content and pedagogical skills of teaching literacy and numeracy skills to children were aimed at reducing the number of outof- school children. According to him, during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, UNICEF supported, through the Kebbi State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, two phases of e-learning for primary schools pupils integratedwithQuranic schools learners through radio and television for six months.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...