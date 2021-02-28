News

UNICEF condoles with family of Benjamin, killed Kagara student

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…seeks quick release of kidnapped Jangebe school girls

Appolonia Adeyemi

As the freed 27 students of the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State return to their families, UNICEF has commiserated with the family of their fallen school mate, Benjamin Habila, who was shot dead during the overnight attack on the school.
In a statement, UNICEF Representative to Nigeria, Peter Hawkins also urged the government to expedite action on the release and safe return of the kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, and all abducted school children yet to be released.
He made the call while expressing relief from the news of the Kagara student’s release.
Hawkins said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Benjamin, which has suffered a huge loss.”
In addition, he said: “I am relieved to receive the long-awaited news of the release of 27 students of the Government Science College in Kagara abducted from their school over a week ago and I look forward to their safe return to their families.
“The Kagara school attack – like that of Government Girls’ Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara State  on Friday, and others before it – shouldn’t have happened in the first place because children shouldn’t be the target of attacks, least of all in a place they ought to feel safe – a school.”
In addition, he said: “Attacks on educational facilities are a grave violation of children’s rights.” Hawkins stressed that children should never be the target of attack – and yet, far too often in Nigeria, they are precisely that – victims of attacks on their schools.
However, UNICEF Representative to Nigeria said: “Such attacks not only negate the right of children to an education, they also make children fearful of going to school, and parents afraid to send their children to school.
“Schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning should not become a perilous endeavour.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Okowa regrets rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday decried the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying that it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.     The governor said it was regrettable that many persons still  think that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax. […]
News

#EndSARS: FG okays protesters’ five-point demand

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Following the public protests against the various forms of human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the consequent disbandment of the unit by the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Federal Government, yesterday, conceded to the demands of Nigerians, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of […]
News

Keeping fit can boost healthy brain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said moderate-tovigorous physical activity in middle age and beyond might help keep the brain healthy.   These are the findings of a new study published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. The brain also requires certain nutrients to stay healthy.   Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, help build and repair […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica