News

UNICEF: Death of children in North-East regrettable

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure Comment(0)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed worry over the death of three children and injury of others in Ngala in Bornu State in the North- East geo-political zone of the country.

 

The Nigeria representative of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins, said children were directly affected by the insurgency in the North- East geo-political zone of the country and it was high time the war stopped in the region.

 

Hawkins in a statement said the avoidable deaths of the children – as young as 12 years – who were playing on Mblu Bridge in Ngala, was another sad reminder that children remained direct and indirect targets of the protracted conflict rocking the North-East of Nigeria.

Three children had lost their lives, while three others were in critical conditions. Two other children sustained mild injuries. In the 12 years of protracted conflict in the North-East, Hawkins said thousands of children in the region had been killed, maimed, abducted, displaced, and experienced multiple violations of their human rights.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq, not Lai Mohammed, funded our election campaigns: Kwara House members

Posted on Author Our Reporters

•Say Minister not a factor in their campaign Members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have described as baseless and unfounded a claim by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that he funded the election of members of the Ninth Legislature in the state. The members said the only individual who […]
News

Germany pledges support to Nigerian Customs on border mgt 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

…donates N10m worth of  COVID -19 health kits  The Federal Republic of Germany has pledged to assist the Nigerian Customs Service in the border management of the country.   This disclosure was made on Monday by the First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany, Mr. Bernt-Michael Gelpke in Abuja.   Gelpke spoke when he  led […]
News

250,000 to benefit as Sanwo-Olu resuscitates ‘Jigi Bola’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Twenty years after the laudable initiative to prevent blindness in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday relaunched ‘JigiBola’ healthcare initiative aimed at improving the vision of those visually impaired. With the initiative, the governor said that Lagosians won’t lose their sight to preventable visual impairment, saying that about 250,000 Lagosians would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica