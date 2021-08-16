UNICEF: Death of children in North-East regrettable

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed worry over the death of three children and injury of others in Ngala in Bornu State in the North- East geo-political zone of the country.

The Nigeria representative of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins, said children were directly affected by the insurgency in the North- East geo-political zone of the country and it was high time the war stopped in the region.

Hawkins in a statement said the avoidable deaths of the children – as young as 12 years – who were playing on Mblu Bridge in Ngala, was another sad reminder that children remained direct and indirect targets of the protracted conflict rocking the North-East of Nigeria.

Three children had lost their lives, while three others were in critical conditions. Two other children sustained mild injuries. In the 12 years of protracted conflict in the North-East, Hawkins said thousands of children in the region had been killed, maimed, abducted, displaced, and experienced multiple violations of their human rights.

