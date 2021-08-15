News

UNICEF: Death of children in Northeast regrettable

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed worry over the death of three children and injury of others in Ngala in Borno State in the Northeast geo-political zone of the country.

The Nigeria representative of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins said children are directly affected by the insurgency in the Northeast geo-political zone of the country and it is high time the war stopped in the region.

Hawkins, in a statement, said the avoidable deaths of the children – as young as 12 years – who were playing on Mblu Bridge in Ngala, is another sad reminder that children remain direct and indirect targets of the protracted conflict afflicting Northeastern Nigeria.

Three children have lost their lives, while three others are in critical conditions.  Two other children sustained mild injuries.

In the 12 years of protracted conflict in the Northeast, Hawkins said thousands of children in the region have been killed, maimed, abducted, displaced, and experienced multiple violations of their human rights.

His words: “UNICEF is deeply worried that conflict-affected children continue to be casualties of war.

“First of all, we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the children killed. No family should have to go through this – and no child should fall victim to unexploded remnants of war while playing.

 “Children are at particular risk from unexploded ordnance, which are small enough to pick up or kick around, and which children can mistake for toys or objects of value. Such weapons account for over half of those killed or injured by landmines and other explosive remnants of war globally.

“These deaths are unacceptable. All sides to the on-going conflict must protect children and prioritise their wellbeing at all times. Playing fields, schoolyards and communities must be safe and habitable for children.’’

