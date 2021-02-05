News

UNICEF expresses dismay over FGM progress in Imo, Ebonyi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday in Enugu expressed dismay that Imo and Ebonyi States had maintained highest burden of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) with 61.7 per cent and 53.2 per cent prevalence rate respectively of the national demographic health data (NDHD) in the country. Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, who made the disclosure yesterday while briefing journalists on activities to mark the 2021 FGM-Day slated for February 6, with the theme “No time for global inaction: Unite, Fund and Act to End FGB,” said the situation was still not impressive although the two states had witnessed slight decrease in the prevalence rate in recent years.

For instance, he said that Imo dropped from 68 per cent in 2013 to 62 per cent in 2018 and Ebonyi from 74 per cent in 2013 to 52 per cent in 2018 respectively; but that the rate of progress was slow despite concerted campaigns and anti-FGM legislations, Imo in 2018 and Ebonyi in 2018 passed by the respective State Houses of Assembly to enforce stoppage of the practice.

According to him, the prevalence rate in other South-East states included Enugu, 25 per cent, Anambra, 21 per cent and Abia 12 per cent. FGM, he said, posed serious health challenge in women including difficulty in child birth, excessive bleeding and low self-esteem. Conteh said: “Female Genital Mutilation comprises all procedures involving the partial or total removal of the female external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

