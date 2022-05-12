News

UNICEF graduates 1,250 in technical, vocational education

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

UNICEF yesterday said it has trained no fewer than 1,250 people in technical and vocational education in special education programmes in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. UNICEF Education Specialist, Bauchi Head Office, Mrs Mairama Dikwa, made this known during their graduation ceremony in Hong. Dikwa, represented by Mrs Paulina Kigbu, UNICEF Senior Education Facilitator, said the graduation was the second in the state. According to her, “In November last year, about 500 young adults, female headed households, and other vulnerable members of the area that were affected by the insurgency, were trained and had graduated.

“Today, marks another historic moment in the graduation of the second batch of 1,250 (597 male and 663 female) beneficiaries,” she explained. “The graduands received three months training in different vocational skills that include tailoring, welding, poultry, soap and pomade making, interlocking tiles, shoes and bag making,” Dikwa said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC, INEC, others, dragged to court over ward congress

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Aggrieved leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dragged the party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to court over the outcome of the last congress of the party in Ondo State.   In the suit filed at […]
News

Buhari lauds Segun Ogunsanya’s appointment as Airtel Africa’s CEO

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro and Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the elevation of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, to MD/CEO of Airtel Africa Plc. With the appointment, the President said the flag of Nigeria has been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again. Congratulating Ogunsanya through a statement released by his […]
News

DECLARATION OF INTEREST TO CONTEST AS A MEMBER OF IFE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ABUJA.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Great Icons of Ife Federal Constituency Great Leaders and Loyal Members of our Great Party, The All Progressives Congress (APC), Traditional rulers. My Great Leaders. First of all, let me express my profound appreciation to all of you for the trust, and honour on me to peruse this piece. It is a special and historical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica