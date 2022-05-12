UNICEF graduates 1,250 in technical, vocational education

UNICEF yesterday said it has trained no fewer than 1,250 people in technical and vocational education in special education programmes in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. UNICEF Education Specialist, Bauchi Head Office, Mrs Mairama Dikwa, made this known during their graduation ceremony in Hong. Dikwa, represented by Mrs Paulina Kigbu, UNICEF Senior Education Facilitator, said the graduation was the second in the state. According to her, “In November last year, about 500 young adults, female headed households, and other vulnerable members of the area that were affected by the insurgency, were trained and had graduated.

“Today, marks another historic moment in the graduation of the second batch of 1,250 (597 male and 663 female) beneficiaries,” she explained. “The graduands received three months training in different vocational skills that include tailoring, welding, poultry, soap and pomade making, interlocking tiles, shoes and bag making,” Dikwa said.

