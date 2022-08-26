News

UNICEF, IHS Nigeria partner to expand oxygen access for pneumonia and COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

…over 120,000 children die from hypoxemia yearly 

 

UNICEF and IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Towers have announced an 18-month partnership to help strengthen oxygen supply in hospitals for the treatment of pneumonia, COVID-19 and other hypoxemia disorders, particularly in newborn babies and pregnant women. Hypoxemia is low levels of oxygen in the blood. 
This partnership aims to further support the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) in meeting demands for effective oxygen therapy in Nigeria.    

IHS Nigeria has been a UNICEF partner since 2019. Under this new collaboration, oxygen plants will be installed in health facilities and incorporated into state-specific oxygen resilience plans, including training healthcare workers on the safe administration of oxygen. The partnership covers Ogun, Oyo, Kano, Bauchi, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers, and Rivers states.

Oxygen is a life-saving medical gas used to treat respiratory illnesses and support various healthcare provisions such as emergency obstetric care, surgery, and anaesthesia. It is critical to improving health outcomes and reducing mortality due to pneumonia by 35 per cent, yet, seldom available and often expensive. In Nigeria, over 120,000 children die each year due to hypoxemia.

“With limited access to supplemental oxygen, the line between life and death is blurred for critically ill patients with pneumonia and severe COVID-19 symptoms. This situation is, unfortunately, the reality for many,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.  

“At UNICEF, we value our strong partnership with IHS Nigeria. It is only through joint efforts and the support of trusted partners like IHS Nigeria that we can deliver robust healthcare and advance other sustainable development goals (SDGs) to all Nigerians,’’ said Peter Hawkins.

Mohamad Darwish, CEO IHS Nigeria, said, “We are delighted to be contributing further to the provision of healthcare in Nigeria. When we read about the number of deaths in Nigeria that could be avoided by making oxygen available, such projects become a must-do rather than an option. By working collaboratively, we believe we can help improve the health and well-being of our communities and thereby express a very small token of appreciation to our beloved country and the communities that host us. We also hope this partnership will encourage others in the private sector to contribute to the delivery of vital healthcare for women and children across Nigeria.”  ————-END

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian firm achieves 84% local content crew capacity in all vessels

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), a subsidiary of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas NLNG Limited has achieved 84.6per cent indigenous crew capacity for all NLNG vessels. Also, the company has achieved Ecoport Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification for the terminal, being the first to be so certified in the entire Sub-Saharan Africa. The Fleet […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: Russian delegation in Belarus for Ukraine talks

Posted on Author Reporter

…as street fighting breaks out in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, reports The Associated Press. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats. “The Russian […]
News Top Stories

Professorial job: ASUU panel clears FUTO, okays Pantami’s elevation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has claimed that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, went through rigorous processes before his appointment as a Professor of Cybersecurity by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). The FUTO chapter of ASUU said Pantami’s application get over six hurdles before it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica