UNICEF launches report to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

A week after COVAX delivered its billionth dose in Rwanda, UNICEF has launched the first ever U-Report Challenge calling on all 13.3 million U-Reporters in Africa to help get vaccines to the unvaccinated. This comes as UNICEF launched the report to improve the uptake of the vaccine. Through improving access and confidence in COVID- 19 vaccines, the #GiveitaShot challenge aims to activate young people in motivating those eligible in their community to get vaccinated. COVID-19 information and advocacy messages have been packaged and disseminated via SMS, Facebook Messenger and other communication channels. U-Report is a messaging tool that empowers young people around the world to engage with and speak out on issues that matter to them. Today, U-Report is active in 88 countries worldwide, with 19.3 million U-Reporters all over the world, and works with SMS, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and Whatsapp.

 

News

Bauchi gov commences inspection of projects, revokes contract

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the weekend commenced a three-day facilities’ monitoring and inspection of projects awarded by his administration in Bauchi. Bala started his inspection in Bauchi North were he inspected projects of ongoing housing schemes in Misau, Azare and Jamaare as well as Sade- Akuyam township roads.   Others projects visited included […]
News

Gov Emmanuel Optimistic of Better Nigeria with PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… As party e-Registration kicks off in Akwa Ibom Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel says there is hope of better days for Nigerians given the significant gains the Peoples Democratic Party has continued to record as a Party in the nation. The Governor who dropped the forecast on Tuesday October 26, in Uyo, […]
News Top Stories

Bandits kill farmer, son in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Bandits have again invaded a Kaduna community killing a farmer and his son. The latest attack took place in Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state. Reports said the bandits, who stormed the community on Saturday, shooting sporadically, forced their way into the residence of the farmer.   However, the attempt to […]

