UNICEF launches report to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake

A week after COVAX delivered its billionth dose in Rwanda, UNICEF has launched the first ever U-Report Challenge calling on all 13.3 million U-Reporters in Africa to help get vaccines to the unvaccinated. This comes as UNICEF launched the report to improve the uptake of the vaccine. Through improving access and confidence in COVID- 19 vaccines, the #GiveitaShot challenge aims to activate young people in motivating those eligible in their community to get vaccinated. COVID-19 information and advocacy messages have been packaged and disseminated via SMS, Facebook Messenger and other communication channels. U-Report is a messaging tool that empowers young people around the world to engage with and speak out on issues that matter to them. Today, U-Report is active in 88 countries worldwide, with 19.3 million U-Reporters all over the world, and works with SMS, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and Whatsapp.

