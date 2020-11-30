UNICEF: Listen to children, take action to enable them explore potentials

As Nigeria joined other countries to mark the World Children’s Day 2020, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins has urged governments, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to listen to children with a view to pave the way and enable them explore their potentials.

He made the call at an event in Lagos, to commemorate this year’s World Children’s Day/the official unveiling of ‘Lara and Ali, an animation representing children.

The event with theme: “Re-imagining A Better Future For Every Child, Hawkins said this year’s World Children’s Day was also used to mark the adoption of the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC).

According to him, against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, this year has posed challenges for children but noted that the recent #ENDSARS protests have given youths a voice.

In his address, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu who was represented by Adewunmi Ogunsanya, acting permanent secretary in the ministry, said the ministry was passionate about creating an enabling environment for the children.

The event which was organised by UNICEF, brought together school children who showed outstanding skills through their works, demonstrating excellence, which was evidence that given the enabling environment they would achieve more.

In his address, Hawkins said governments, parents, guardians and relevant agencies must listen to children and young people who are calling for change, adding, “Perhaps, nowhere is this more true than in Nigeria today.”

According to Hawkins, the event of the day was to celebrate the achievement of and for children made over the last 30 years, but “to emphasise what we still have to do to ensure that Nigerian children – All children, can live a life of dignity, health and be able to aspire.”

According to him, in this course of years, childhood has changed and most importantly, “we must listen to children and young people themselves who are calling for change.”

In addition, he said it was not just time to listen to children, but it is also a time to take action.

Furthermore, UNICEF country representative to Nigeria said through their own contributions and commitments , governments and individuals must re-imagining the future of children so as to help them achieve their dreams.

One of the children who participated in the event, Oseni Abdulmalik, 15, Senior Secondary School student, said that during the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of children were not able to learn but fortunately for him, he benefited from –Slum to School Africa programme, where he was given a learning tool to help enhance his learning ability at home due to the closure of schools.

“I was then introduced to a robotic dummy camp where I used my innovative ideas to create an App- A Social Distancing Alert device and also a traffic light.

“The alert device helps to notify one-metre proximity of the next person with a red alert beaming.”

He said that the programme was unique as it gave children the needed voice to air their views and assist them to achieve their dreams.

“I want children to put in their best in whatever they want to do and to always practice and never give up on their dreams.”

I want to create a vision that is beneficial to all children irrespective of who they are. I want to see a Nigeria where every child deserves quality education and get quality education without depending on foreign education.

Another child participant, 16 year-old Olatunde Habeebat, a Senior Secondary School student of Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, Sabo- Yaba is passionate to change the lives of children in her community in Makoko, a Lagos surburb.

According to Habeebat, it has always been her prayers that, the Nigerian education system would improve seriously with good platforms and learning materials.

She said, “In my community, Makoko, “We are faced with a lot of children not going to school. The slum has challenges such child abuse, unemployment, gender inequality and discrimination.

“Worst still are those who have one form of disabilities, as they are discriminated from having education. I want that to stop.”

