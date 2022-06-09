UNICEF lists causes of out-of-school problems in North West

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has said that poverty, cultural practices and violence are key indices causing out-of-school problems in the North West part of the country, with Kano and Katsina having the highest numbers. In this regard, Kano and Katsina states have the highest number of out-of-school girls, while governments in those states were putting desperate measures in place to address the menace. Dr. Muntaka Mukhtar, an education specialist with UNICEF Kano Field Office, says about 536,132 children are out of school in Katsina State.

But at the same time, Mukthar hinted that 300,001 girls enrolment in primary schools was recorded in Katsina State, showing serious commitment by the government to address the heavy problem of girls out of school. Mukhtar spoke yesterday in Katsina during a media dialogue on Girl’s Education Project (GEP-3), organised for journalists from Abuja, Kano and Katsina. He explained that; “One out of five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria, while 536,132 out-ofschool boys and girls are in Katsina State. “This data was not from UNICEF, but it was according to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) data. “Girls’ education goes beyond getting girls into school, it includes ensuring girls learn and feel safe while in school.”

