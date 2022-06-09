News

UNICEF lists causes of out-of-school problems in North West

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has said that poverty, cultural practices and violence are key indices causing out-of-school problems in the North West part of the country, with Kano and Katsina having the highest numbers. In this regard, Kano and Katsina states have the highest number of out-of-school girls, while governments in those states were putting desperate measures in place to address the menace. Dr. Muntaka Mukhtar, an education specialist with UNICEF Kano Field Office, says about 536,132 children are out of school in Katsina State.

But at the same time, Mukthar hinted that 300,001 girls enrolment in primary schools was recorded in Katsina State, showing serious commitment by the government to address the heavy problem of girls out of school. Mukhtar spoke yesterday in Katsina during a media dialogue on Girl’s Education Project (GEP-3), organised for journalists from Abuja, Kano and Katsina. He explained that; “One out of five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria, while 536,132 out-ofschool boys and girls are in Katsina State. “This data was not from UNICEF, but it was according to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) data. “Girls’ education goes beyond getting girls into school, it includes ensuring girls learn and feel safe while in school.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Magu: Presidential C’ttee disowns statement attacking AGF

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has dissociated itself from a statement by one of its members accusing the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), of being “an arrow-head or major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in, […]
News

How Wike brokered peace between Diri, Alaibe after two years

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

It is no longer news that a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Nditumi Alaibe, and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, finally resolved their two-year-old cold war on January 17, courtesy of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. For many observers, the resolution was long overdue given the fact that both […]
News

Firefighters in US N’west aided by weather, as winds drive California blaze

Posted on Author Reporter

    Firefighters in the Pacific Northwest got a helping hand from cooler, damp weather in their battle against an array of deadly wildfires on Saturday, even as uncooperative winds in Southern California spread another landscape-scorching blaze. The weather shift, which followed intermittently heavy showers on Friday, helped more than 9,000 personnel fight 29 wildfires […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica