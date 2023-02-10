UNICEF, NESG partner to tackle child poverty in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and National Economic Summit Group (NESG) yesterday entered into a partnership to address child poverty and child rights violations in Nigeria. UNICEF has over the years devoted its attention to ensuring the rights of every child in Nigeria were protected through various implemented programmes and interventions. The partnership, which was launched in Abuja, would focus on aligning the nation’s poverty reduction strategy with the child and national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), review social sector policies to reduce child poverty, and implement presidential-level accountability measures for reporting and feedback on child rights and poverty in Nigeria.

UNICEF’s Nigeria Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, said: “UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children’s rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future. “Our partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realising this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies. “Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right nutrition and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child’s ability to grow, learn, and rise out of poverty.”

