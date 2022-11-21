UNICEF: Nigeria has 18.3m out-of-school children

Not less than 18.3million children are out of school in Nigeria while millions of others are getting substandard education, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed.

Executive Director Catherine Russell disclosed this ahead of World Children’s Day. She said discrimination against children based on ethnicity, language, and religion is rife in countries worldwide and has led to a high rate of school dropouts and teenage pregnancy.

Russell said the discrimination against children has contributed to a situation where 18.3 million children in Nigeria are not in school, while a high number of children attending schools are not getting a solid education that can translate into good prospects for their future.

The UNICEF chief said discrimination and exclusion deepen intergenerational deprivation and poverty and result in poorer health, nutrition, and learning outcomes for children, a higher likelihood of incarceration, and higher rates of pregnancy among adolescent girls, and lower employment rates and earnings in adulthood

