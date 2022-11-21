News

UNICEF: Nigeria has 18.3m out-of-school children

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure Comment(0)

Not less than 18.3million children are out of school in Nigeria while millions of others are getting substandard education, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed.

Executive Director Catherine Russell disclosed this ahead of World Children’s Day. She said discrimination against children based on ethnicity, language, and religion is rife in countries worldwide and has led to a high rate of school dropouts and teenage pregnancy.

Russell said the discrimination against children has contributed to a situation where 18.3 million children in Nigeria are not in school, while a high number of children attending schools are not getting a solid education that can translate into good prospects for their future.

The UNICEF chief said discrimination and exclusion deepen intergenerational deprivation and poverty and result in poorer health, nutrition, and learning outcomes for children, a higher likelihood of incarceration, and higher rates of pregnancy among adolescent girls, and lower employment rates and earnings in adulthood

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lions Club urges youths to avoid drug abuse

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The International Association of Lions Clubs, District 4040B-2, Nigeria, has called on Nigerian youths to stay away from drug abuse as it is not only dangerous to their health but also to their future as leaders of tomorrow.   The association stated this during a road walk awareness campaign to sensitize the youths in Oregun […]
News

Ortom: I held talks with APC to dump PDP, but…

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday confirmed that he was in talks with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 elections but later had a rethink.   The governor who disclosed this during the State Elective Congress of the party at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, […]
News

Lagos govt, First Bank float N5bn education loan policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Government in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched N5 billion post-coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery support capital for education sector to support lowcost private schools across the state in mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic. The intervention fund, which targets over 2,000 private schools, was formally launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica